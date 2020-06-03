Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $132.15. 3,032,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $132.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

