Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. 45,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,503. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

