Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. 9,312,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,166. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.