Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 79,000 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,609 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 26,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.