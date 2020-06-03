Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes Sells 5,000 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $390.44. 2,508,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.33 and a 200-day moving average of $336.99. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

