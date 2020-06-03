AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in AES were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AES by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarun Khanna acquired 4,300 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 539,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,461. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 541,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,033. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

