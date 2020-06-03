Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Air Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

AL stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,775 shares of company stock valued at $318,173. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

