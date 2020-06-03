AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.25

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $12.20. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABSSF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

