Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $11.34. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 590,102 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$237.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.5500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.18, for a total value of C$111,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,845,922.76. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total transaction of C$294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$842,796.54. Insiders sold a total of 257,434 shares of company stock worth $3,073,221 in the last ninety days.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

