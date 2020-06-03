Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.65. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 177,904 shares.

The company has a market cap of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 108,526 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 140.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

