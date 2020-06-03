Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Albany International has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Sidoti upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

