Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $12.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $113.77. 1,291,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,811. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

