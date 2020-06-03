Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.06

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.06 and traded as high as $43.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 1,273,652 shares changing hands.

ATD.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

