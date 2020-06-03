Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$6.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce ($6.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($8.15) and the highest is ($4.80). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $4.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.25) to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $10.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Buckingham Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 254,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 137,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.66. 520,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,867. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

