Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.82.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Buckingham Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $8.37 on Friday, reaching $121.02. 31,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

