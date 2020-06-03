Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

