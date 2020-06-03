Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,438.44. 736,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,573. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,341.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,338.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265 shares of company stock worth $327,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

