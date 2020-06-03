Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265 shares of company stock valued at $327,951 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,428.20. 796,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,337.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,338.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

