Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.55

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.55 and traded as high as $43.32. Altus Group shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 59,464 shares.

AIF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$131.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.7500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$241,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$509,448.90. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Gabriel Ball sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total transaction of C$66,153.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,626.46. Insiders have sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $392,792 in the last three months.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.