AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.51. AMBEV S A/S shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 1,376,687 shares trading hands.

ABEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.99.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

