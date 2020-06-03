Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124,054 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Amgen worth $205,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $220.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.