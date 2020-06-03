Amon (AMN) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $6,659.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.98 or 0.04550402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,332,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

