Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 million and the lowest is $2.42 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $3.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $12.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 million to $15.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.21 million, with estimates ranging from $60.70 million to $130.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,072. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.43.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.