Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $70.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.24 million to $70.60 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $56.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $282.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.66 million to $282.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $325.60 million, with estimates ranging from $317.41 million to $331.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,187 shares in the company, valued at $718,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $3,448,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,627. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. 22,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,767.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

