Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,023. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.