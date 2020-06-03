Analysts Anticipate W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.29. W W Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $16.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.27.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after buying an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,499,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.11. 18,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,447. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.