Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $13,442,911,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,804,000 after acquiring an additional 350,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,819,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 6,247,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

