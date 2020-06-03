Analysts Expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce -$1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.19) and the highest is $0.57. Tesla reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $28.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 price target (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.94.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $883.00. The stock had a trading volume of 427,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $774.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a PE ratio of -992.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

