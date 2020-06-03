Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) recently:
- 6/3/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 5/29/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 5/28/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 5/22/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 5/16/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 5/11/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 5/9/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 5/2/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 4/27/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 4/22/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 4/21/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.
- 4/17/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/15/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 4/14/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/8/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
Shares of SDVKY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 368,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.26. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the first quarter worth $161,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
