Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) recently:

6/3/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/29/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

5/28/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

5/22/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

5/16/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

5/11/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/9/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

5/2/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

4/27/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/22/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

4/21/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

4/14/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Shares of SDVKY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 368,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.26. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the first quarter worth $161,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.