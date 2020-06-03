Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $198.71

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE AVB traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $162.20. 41,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after purchasing an additional 404,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,009,000 after purchasing an additional 786,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,569,000 after buying an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

