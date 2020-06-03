Analysts Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) PT at $157.40

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.31. 18,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $221.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,232 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.