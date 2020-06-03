Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$30.59

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.48. 4,824,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,986. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.6791578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.03%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

