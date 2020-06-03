Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of APY stock remained flat at $C$2.61 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $507.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.60. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$4.20.
About Anglo Pacific Group
