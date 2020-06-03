Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of APY stock remained flat at $C$2.61 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $507.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.60. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$4.20.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

