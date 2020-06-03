Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $21.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.42.

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aritzia from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

