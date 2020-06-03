ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,825 Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8,801.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 298,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,702,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 225,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after buying an additional 194,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,814,000.

Shares of IDLV stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,010. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

