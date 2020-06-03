ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $307,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

