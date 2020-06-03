ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,376. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

