ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $626,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,162.3% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 255,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 234,905 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,912,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 738,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,823,000 after buying an additional 101,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,494,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,279. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

