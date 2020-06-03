ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises about 3.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,545,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ACWF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

