ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after buying an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,630,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.49. 79,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

