ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 6.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.