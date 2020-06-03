ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.39. 4,769,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,530. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

