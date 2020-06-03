ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $235,611,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,331. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.