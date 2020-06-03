ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. 414,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.