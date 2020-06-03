ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,762,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.28. 1,969,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

