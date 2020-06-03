ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 153,005 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% during the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,475. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

