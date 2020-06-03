ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.32. 901,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

