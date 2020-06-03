ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 4.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,594,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

