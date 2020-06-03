ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 138,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.