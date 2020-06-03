ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 115,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,661. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

